MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Learn about financing for FPOs on Commodity ki Paathshala on January 5, 2021 at 5 pm . Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Rupee settles 9 paise higher at 73.02 against US dollar

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.51 per cent to 89.47.

PTI
January 04, 2021 / 04:12 PM IST
rupee

rupee

The rupee appreciated by 9 paise to close at 73.02 against the US dollar on Monday, supported by sustained foreign fund inflows and weakness of the American currency in the overseas market. Traders said hopes of COVID-19 vaccine also improved sentiments.

India's drugs regulator on Sunday approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 72.93 against the US dollar and witnessed an intra-day high of 72.90 and a low of 73.03.

The local unit finally settled at 73.02, registering a rise of 9 paise over its previous close. On Friday, the rupee had settled at 73.11 against the American currency.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.51 per cent to 89.47. "Indian Rupee appreciated amid weakness in Dollar and surge in stock markets. Market sentiments improved on hopes of global economic recovery from pandemic buoyed by the rollout of vaccine and extraordinary fiscal and monetary stimulus," said Saif Mukadam, Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

Close

Related stories

Further, the rupee gained strength on steady FII inflows and improved economic data, Mukadam said, adding that it may trade in the range of 72.75 to 73.55 in next couple of sessions. The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) was at 56.4 in December, a tick higher than November's reading of 56.3 and above the critical 50 threshold for the fifth straight month.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 307.82 points or 0.64 per cent higher at 48,176.80, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 114.40 points or 0.82 per cent to 14,132.90. Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 506.21 crore on a net basis on Friday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 1.18 per cent to USD 52.41 per barrel.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Rupee
first published: Jan 4, 2021 04:12 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Expert panel recommends Oxford vaccine for emergency use authorisation; BioNTech warns of vaccine supply gap

Coronavirus Essential | Expert panel recommends Oxford vaccine for emergency use authorisation; BioNTech warns of vaccine supply gap

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.