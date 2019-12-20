App
Last Updated : Dec 20, 2019 05:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rupee settles 9 paise down at 71.12 against US dollar

Forex traders said the rupee was weighed down against the US dollar after the RBI said it will conduct a special OMO in a move seen by market participants as an attempt to bring long-term yields lower.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The rupee fell by 9 paise to settle at 71.12 against the US dollar on Friday amid a steady rise in crude oil prices and strengthening of the greenback overseas.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the domestic currency opened weak at 71.15, then went on to hit a low of 71.23 against the US dollar during the day.

It, however, gained some lost ground and finally settled at 71.12, showing a fall of 9 paise over its previous close.

On Thursday, the local unit had settled at 71.03 against the greenback.

On a weekly basis, the rupee depreciated by 29 paise.

First Published on Dec 20, 2019 05:32 pm

tags #Business #Rupee

