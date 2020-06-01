App
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 03:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rupee settles 8 paise higher at 75.54 against US dollar

The rupee opened at 75.32 at the interbank forex market, pared some gains, and finally settled at 75.54 against the US dollar, up 8 paise over its last close.

The rupee appreciated 8 paise to provisionally close at 75.54 against the US dollar on Monday supported by optimism over the government's reopening plan for the domestic economy. Forex traders said foreign fund inflows, weak American currency and positive domestic equities also boosted investor confidence.

It had settled at 75.62 against the US dollar on Friday.

During the day, the local unit witnessed an intra-day high of 75.29 and a low of 75.60.

The government on Saturday said a phased exit would begin on June 1 from the over-two-months-long nationwide lockdown.

Announcing the new guidelines, the home ministry said a complete lockdown would continue till June 30 in areas identified as COVID-19 containment zones across the country, but restrictions would be lifted in a phased manner at other places after the ongoing fourth phase.

On the equities front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was quoting 957.09 points higher at 33,381.19 and broader Nifty rose 244.75 points to 9,825.05.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market, as they bought equity shares worth Rs 1,460.71 crore on Friday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.69 per cent to USD 38.10 per barrel.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell by 0.37 per cent to 97.98.

First Published on Jun 1, 2020 03:56 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.