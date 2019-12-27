App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 27, 2019 05:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rupee settles 4 paise down at 71.35, slides for 6th day

Forex traders said the USD/INR spot has been trading in a tight range amid lack of cues.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The rupee depreciated by 4 paise to close at a fresh three-week low of 71.35 against the US dollar on December 27, continuing its losing streak for the sixth day in a row amid steady rise in crude oil prices.



At the interbank foreign exchange market, the domestic currency opened at 71.26 and later fluctuated between a high of 71.19 and a low of 71.40.

Close

The domestic unit finally settled at 71.35, showing a fall of 4 paise over its previous close of 71.31 on Thursday.

On a weekly basis rupee has depreciated by 19 paise.

First Published on Dec 27, 2019 05:45 pm

tags #Business #Rupee

