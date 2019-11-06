App
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2019 06:22 PM IST

Rupee settles 28 paise down at 70.97 against US dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 70.80 and fell to 71.01 against the US dollar intra-day. The local unit finally settled at 70.97, down 28 paise over its previous closing.

Snapping its three-session winning streak, the Indian rupee declined 28 paise on November 6 to close at 70.97 against the US dollar. However, weakening of the US dollar vis-a-vis other currencies overseas and easing crude oil prices restricted the fall, forex brokers said.

The Indian rupee had closed at 70.69 against the US dollar on November 5.

First Published on Nov 6, 2019 06:10 pm

