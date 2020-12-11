PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Rupee settles 2 paise higher at 73.64 against US dollar

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 73.65 against the US dollar and witnessed an intra-day high of 73.56 and a low of 73.71.

PTI
Dec 11, 2020 / 05:05 PM IST
rupee

rupee

The rupee traded in a narrow range and settled for the day 2 paise higher at 73.64 against the US dollar on December 11, tracking recovery in domestic equities towards the fag-end of the session.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 73.65 against the US dollar and witnessed an intra-day high of 73.56 and a low of 73.71.

The local unit finally closed at 73.64 against the American currency, registering a rise of 2 paise over its previous close. On Thursday, the rupee snapped its two-day winning streak to close 9 paise lower at 73.66 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.12 per cent higher at 90.93. "Due to coronavirus widespread, the dollar is losing its safe haven properties and is keeping USDINR spot below the psychological level of 74. Also, next week is the Fed policy and we expect Powell to update the forecasts for growth and inflation along with dovish stance," said Rahul Gupta, Head of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

Gupta further noted that "the downside risks to 'no deal' Brexit will keep dollar bulls intact, so unless the spot doesn't consistently trade above 74, the trading range would continue to be 73.25-74. If 74 breaks then prices can surge towards 74.20 zone". On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 139.13 points or 0.30 per cent higher at 46,099.01, while the broader NSE Nifty jumped 35.55 points or 0.26 per cent to 13,513.85.

Close

Related stories

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 2,259.98 crore on a net basis on Thursday, according to exchange data. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.46 per cent to USD 50.52 per barrel.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Rupee
first published: Dec 11, 2020 04:46 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Budget 2021 may allot Rs 80,000 crore for India's COVID-19 recovery; after UK, Canada approves the Pfizer vaccine

Coronavirus Essential | Budget 2021 may allot Rs 80,000 crore for India's COVID-19 recovery; after UK, Canada approves the Pfizer vaccine

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.