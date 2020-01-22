App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2020 05:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rupee settles 2 paise higher at 71.19 against USD on easing crude prices

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened on a positive note at 71.17. During the day, it saw a high of 71.16 and a low of 71.24.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The rupee strengthened by 2 paise to settle at 71.19 against the US dollar on Wednesday amid easing crude oil prices. Forex traders said strengthening of the American currency and weak domestic equities dragged the local unit, however easing crude prices supported the rupee and restricted the fall.

The next trigger for the domestic currency will be the Union Budget and RBI Monetary policy, they said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened on a positive note at 71.17. During the day, it saw a high of 71.16 and a low of 71.24.

Close

The Indian currency finally settled at 71.19, higher by 2 paise against its previous close. The domestic unit had settled at 71.21 against the American currency on Tuesday.

related news

"Rupee got support from the lower crude oil prices and foreign fund inflows. Foreign fund inflows heads for the fifth month in trot to USD 1.698 billion," said V K Sharma, Head PCG and Capital Markets Strategy, HDFC Securities.

Sharma further added that "We expect USDINR to trade between 70.80-71.60 levels till month end and the further course of action will depend on upcoming budget and RBI monetary policy".

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 22, 2020 05:34 pm

tags #Business #Rupee

most popular

India could limit duty-free alcohol to 1 bottle per passenger; check out liquor import limit of these 10 countries

India could limit duty-free alcohol to 1 bottle per passenger; check out liquor import limit of these 10 countries

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.