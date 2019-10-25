App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2019 06:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rupee settles 12 paise higher at 70.90 against US dollar

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.03 per cent to 97.66.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The rupee on October 25 appreciated by 12 paise to settle at 70.90 against the US dollar on Friday on the back of firm domestic equities and easing crude oil prices.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened lower at 71.06 against the US dollar. During the day, the domestic unit fluctuated between a high of 70.87 and a low of 71.06.

On a weekly basis, the local unit gained 24 paise.

Close

"Rupee continued to consolidate in a narrow range for the whole week and lack of cues on the domestic front kept the volatility low for the currency," said Gaurang Somaiyaa, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Private Ltd.

related news

Somaiyaa further said, "market participants will be keeping an eye on the EU meeting wherein it is expected to provide a date on pushing the Brexit deadline further. Fed meeting is scheduled next week and ahead of the meeting volatility for the dollar against its major crosses could be confined to a range".

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, eased 0.10 per cent to USD 61.61 per barrel in futures trade.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, pulling out Rs 72.87 crore on Thursday, provisional exchange data showed.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.03 per cent to 97.66.

The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.50 per cent.

On the domestic markets front, the 30-share Sensex swung over 523 points before settling 37.67 points, or 0.10 per cent, higher at 39,058.06. The broader NSE Nifty closed at 11,583.90, up by just 1.30 points or 0.01 per cent.

The Financial Benchmark India Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 70.9338 and for rupee/euro at 78.9810. The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 91.6346 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen at 65.30.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 25, 2019 06:40 pm

tags #Business #Rupee

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Range of BS6 Cars
Future Begins Now with BS6