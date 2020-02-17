App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 17, 2020 06:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rupee rises 8 paise against US dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee started on a weak note at 71.45 against the US dollar. During the session, it swung between a low of 71.48 and a high of 71.24.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee appreciated by 8 paise to settle at 71.29 against the US dollar on Monday, helped by some moderation global crude prices. However, stronger US dollar against key rival currencies and subdued domestic equities kept the rupee's rise in check, according to forex dealers.

The domestic unit settled at 71.29 (provisional) against the greenback, registering a rise of 8 paise over its previous close.

On the equity front, the BSE Sensex closed 202.05 points, or 0.49 per cent, down at 41,055.69. The NSE barometer Nifty fell 67.75 points or 0.56 per cent to close at 12,045.80.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.02 per cent to 99.14.

Global crude benchmark Brent was quoted trading at USD 57.22 per barrel, down 0.17 per cent.

First Published on Feb 17, 2020 05:58 pm

tags #Business #Rupee

