App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2020 06:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rupee rises 25 paise to 71.33 against US dollar

Forex traders said market participants are now awaiting cues from the Union Budget. They are also assessing the economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee on Friday appreciated by 25 paise to end at 71.33 against the US dollar on Friday after the Economic Survey 2019-20 predicted bullish growth figures for the next financial year.

Forex traders said market participants are now awaiting cues from the Union Budget. They are also assessing the economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Economic Survey 2019-20 tabled in Parliament on Friday pegged GDP growth at 6-6.5 per cent in fiscal year starting April 1, up from 5 per cent in current fiscal.

Close

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 71.46. During the day, the local unit saw a high of 71.28 and a low of 71.52. The domestic unit finally settled at 71.33, up 25 paise from its previous close.

related news

The rupee had settled at 71.58 against the American currency on Thursday.

Forex traders further said easing crude oil prices supported the local unit.

"Brent crude continued to remain under pressure and trades around five month low. Lower crude is supporting Indian rupee to cap its losses against the dollar," said V K Sharma, Head PCG and Capital Markets Strategy, HDFC Securities.

Meanwhile, the global crude benchmark Brent futures rose 0.69 per cent to trade at USD 58.69 per barrel.

Crude prices have seen some moderation in the past few sessions over demand slump amid rising coronavirus cases in China and other regions.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.


First Published on Jan 31, 2020 05:45 pm

tags #Business #Rupee

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.