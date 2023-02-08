 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rupee rises 19 paise to end at 82.51 against US dollar

Feb 08, 2023 / 04:10 PM IST

The rupee appreciated 19 paise to close at 82.51 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiked the repo rate by 25 basis points.

A rally in the domestic equity markets and weakness in the greenback against major crosses overseas also supported the rupee, forex traders said.

However, surging crude prices in the international market and persistent foreign fund outflows restricted the appreciation bias in the local unit, they added.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened strong at 82.67 and touched an intra-day high of 82.47 and a low of 82.72 against the greenback.