Rupee regains 11 paise against USD amid ease in US-Iran tussle

The Indian rupee on January 7 reclaimed some lost ground, rising 11 paise to close at 71.82 against the US dollar as receding fears of a larger conflict in the Middle East helped crude oil prices ease. Besides, a rebound in the domestic equity markets also supported the rupee.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened on a positive note at 71.73 against the US currency. During the session, the domestic currency stayed strong and swung between a low of 71.87 and a high of 71.68. It finally closed at 71.82, showing a gain of 11 paise over its previous closing.

The rupee had slipped 13 paise to 71.93 against the greenback on Monday.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.12 per cent to 96.78.

Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.62 per cent to USD 68.48 per barrel.