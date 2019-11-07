App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2019 06:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rupee recovers losses to end flat on US-China trade deal hopes

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee had opened weak at 71.10 against the US dollar. During the day, the domestic unit fluctuated between a high of 70.88 and a low of 71.11.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The rupee pared its initial losses to settle flat at 70.97 against the US dollar on Thursday after the US-China trade deal hopes enthused investor sentiments. Sustained foreign fund inflows supported the domestic unit though the gains were capped by hardening crude oil prices that breached the $62 per barrel mark, forex brokers said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee had opened weak at 71.10 against the US dollar. During the day, the domestic unit fluctuated between a high of 70.88 and a low of 71.11.

The rupee finally settled at 70.97, unchanged from its previous close.

Close

"After opening on a weaker note, the rupee rose marginally against the US dollar after comments from the Chinese ministry that China and the US have both agreed to cancel in phases the tariffs imposed during their prolonged trade war," said Gaurang Somaiyaa, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Private Ltd.

related news

Somaiyaa further said that the optimism regarding the US-China trade deal has led to an appreciation in the rupee and across major equity markets.

On the domestic market front, the 30-share Sensex ended 183.96 points, or 0.45 percent higher at 40,653.74. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty ended with a gain of 46 points, or 0.38 percent, at 12,012.05.

Foreign funds purchased shares worth Rs 1,011.49 crore from the capital markets on a net basis on Wednesday, provisional data showed.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.12 percent to 97.83.

Meanwhile, the 10-year government bond yield was at 6.51 percent on Thursday.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.31 percent to trade at $62.55 per barrel.

The Financial Benchmark India Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 70.8861 and for rupee/euro at 78.5116. The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 91.3207 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen at 65.00.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 7, 2019 06:15 pm

tags #Companies #Current Affairs #India #Rupee

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.