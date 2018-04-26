App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 26, 2018 09:37 AM IST | Source: PTI

Rupee recovers from 14-month low in opening trade, up 11 paise against US dollar

The rupee recovered from 14-month low to trade higher by 11 paise at 66.79 against the US dollar in opening session today on fresh selling of the dollar by exporters and banks amidst higher opening in domestic equity market.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The rupee recovered from 14-month low to trade higher by 11 paise at 66.79 against the US dollar in opening session today on fresh selling of the dollar by exporters and banks amidst higher opening in domestic equity market. Forex dealers said besides selling of the American currency by exporters and banks, weakness in the dollar against other currencies overseas supported the rupee.

Further, a higher opening in the domestic equity market influenced the rupee uptrend, they added.

The rupee opened higher by 2 paise at 66.88 against the US dollar at the Interbank Foreign Exchange market.

The domestic currency had tumbled 52 paise to hit a 14-month low of 66.90 against the US dollar, the third biggest single-day fall for the domestic currency this year, amid surging crude prices coupled with headwinds on the macro-economic front in form of widening trade deficit.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex recovered by 57.

tags #markets #Rupee

most popular

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.