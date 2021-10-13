MARKET NEWS

Rupee recovers 15 paise to close at 75.37 against US dollar

PTI
October 13, 2021 / 05:37 PM IST

The rupee on Wednesday rebounded by 15 paise to close at 75.37 (provisional) against the US dollar following a rally in domestic equities and weak American currency in the overseas markets.

In addition, lower crude prices also supported the rupee sentiment, forex deals said.

At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened strong at 75.29 against the greenback. During the session, the domestic unit swung between 75.19 and 75.51.

On Tuesday, the rupee had closed at 75.52 against the dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell by 0.27 per cent to 94.26.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.40 per cent to USD 83.09 per barrel.

After scaling a record peak of 60,836.63 during the session, the BSE Sensex settled 452.74 points or 0.75 per cent higher at 60,737.05, taking its winning run to the fifth consecutive day.

Similarly, the Nifty rallied 169.80 points or 0.94 per cent to 18,161.75. It touched an intra-day record of 18,197.80.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Tuesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 278.32 crore, as per exchange data.
Tags: #Business #Rupee
first published: Oct 13, 2021 05:37 pm

