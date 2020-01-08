App
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2020 06:15 PM IST

Rupee recoups day's losses, settles 12 paise higher against USD

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.12 per cent to 97.12.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee retrieved early losses to settle 12 paise higher at 71.70 against the US dollar, but overall forex market sentiments remained subdued amid further escalation in US-Iran tensions. At the foreign bank exchange, the domestic unit opened significantly lower at 72.05 per dollar as against the previous day's close of 71.82. During the day, it traded in the range of 72.07 and 71.69 to the US currency.

Tracking worsening US-Iran tussle, crude benchmark Brent was trading lower at $68.91 per barrel.

"Rupee traded in range of 71.87-72.11 a gap down opening on news of Iranian missile attacks on US base military bases in Iran/Iraq to take revenge on US was witnessed but it seemed short lived as rupee started traded stronger after gap down opening," Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst (Commodity & Currency) at LKP Securities, said.

Exporters seemed to participate in around the 72 levels and the levels of 72-72.25 will keep acting as a crucial barrier for USD/INR pair whereas 71.60-71.40 as supports, he said.

First Published on Jan 8, 2020 06:00 pm

