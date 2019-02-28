App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2019 05:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rupee recoups 52 paise to end at 70.72 per dollar

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market, the domestic unit opened slightly up at 71.22. It rose to an intra-day high of 70.70, before finally ending at 70.72, showing a gain of 52 paise.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

The rupee rebounded by 52 paise to close at 70.72 against the US dollar Thursday as investors wagered on de-escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan. A weaker dollar and slipping oil prices also propped up the local unit, analysts said.

In a surprise announcement, Pakistan Prime Minster Imran Khan told a joint session of Parliament that IAF's captured pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman will be released on Friday as a gesture of peace.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market, the domestic unit opened slightly up at 71.22. It rose to an intra-day high of 70.70, before finally ending at 70.72, showing a gain of 52 paise.

The domestic currency had tumbled 17 paise to 71.24 against the US dollar Wednesday.

related news

"India rupee gained after two days of weakness against American dollar on chances of de-escalation of tension with Pakistan. Beside dollar weakness, the foreign fund inflows in domestic equity and lower crude oil prices bode well for rupee.

"So far this month, overseas investors have bought USD 2.31 billion in domestic equity," said V K Sharma, Head PCG and Capital Markets Strategy, HDFC Securities.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, dropped 0.22 per cent to 95.94 as US President Donald Trump's summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ended without an agreement.

The pound slipped from its highest against the dollar since July and a 21-month high against the euro after opposition Labour Party's alternative plan was rejected.

Meanwhile, foreign investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital markets, putting in Rs 423 crore on a net basis Wednesday, as per provisional data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.92 per cent to USD 65.83 per barrel on rise in US crude oil output and weaker Chinese manufacturing data.

The BSE benchmark Sensex ended marginally lower Thursday after investors squared-off positions as February derivative contracts expired.

The 30-share index dropped 37.99 points, or 0.11 per cent, to close at 35,867.44. The broader NSE Nifty also fell 15.70 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 10,792.50.

Meanwhile, the Financial Benchmark India Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee against the dollar at 71.1953 and against euro at 80.9790. The reference rate for the rupee against the British pound was fixed at 94.7021 and against 100 Japanese yen at 64.24.
First Published on Feb 28, 2019 05:54 pm

tags #Business #Market news #Rupee

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.