App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2020 04:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rupee rebounds 48 paise to settle at 76.39 against US dollar

Forex traders said these measures announced by Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das would provide the much needed liquidity and ease the financial stress caused by the pandemic.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Indian rupee rebounded by 48 paise to settle at 76.39 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, buoyed by RBI measures to prop up the economy reeling under the COVID-19 impact. The domestic currency was also helped by positive cues coming through a rebound in domestic equities.

Forex traders said these measures announced by Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das would provide the much needed liquidity and ease the financial stress caused by the pandemic.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 76.59, and then gained further ground and touched a high of 76.35 against the US dollar.

Close

The domestic unit finally settled for the day at 76.39 against the US dollar, registering a rise of 48 paise over its previous close.

related news

On Thursday, the rupee had settled at an all-time low of 76.87 against the US dollar.

The central bank reduced the reverse repo rate - the rate at which banks park their fund with the central bank - by 25 basis points to 3.75 per cent.

This will encourage banks to lend to the productive sectors of the economy.

With regard to other measures, Das said the RBI will begin with giving an additional Rs 50,000 crore through targeted long-term repo operation (TLTRO) to be undertaken in tranches.

Besides, he announced a re-financing window of Rs 50,000 crore for financial institutions like Nabard, National Housing Bank and Sidbi.

"Also, there is a clamour for fiscal support via another round of a stimulus package. This could provide some cushion to depreciating rupee," said Rahul Gupta, Head of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 17, 2020 04:11 pm

tags #Business #Reserve Bank of India #Rupee #Shaktikanta Das

most popular

RBI Governor launches Round 2 of liquidity bonanza; this time for small NBFCs, MFIs

RBI Governor launches Round 2 of liquidity bonanza; this time for small NBFCs, MFIs

Coronavirus pandemic | AI tools can soon use your voice to determine if you are COVID-19 positive: Report

Coronavirus pandemic | AI tools can soon use your voice to determine if you are COVID-19 positive: Report

Are Lockdown Bonds a balm for the virus-hit businesses?

Are Lockdown Bonds a balm for the virus-hit businesses?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.