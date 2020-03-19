App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2020 05:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rupee plunges 84 paise to 75.10 against dollar amid coronavirus scare

The domestic unit finally settled at 75.10 against the greenback, down 84 paise over its previous close.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The rupee continued its downward spiral and plunged 84 paise to a new record low of 75.10 (provisional) against the dollar on Thursday, as investors braced for a coronavirus-led economic recession. Traders said there is a sense of anxiety among investors as they see the global as well as domestic economy plunging into a deep crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic that has killed over 9,000 and sickened lakhs of people around the globe.

The steep decline in domestic equities and sustained foreign fund outflows further dampened the sentiment, they said.

At the inter-bank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 74.96. During the day, it saw a high of 74.70 and a low of 75.30 against the American currency.

Close

The domestic unit finally settled at 75.10 against the greenback, down 84 paise over its previous close.

related news

The local unit had settled at 74.26 against the greenback on Wednesday.

"India's rupee weakened to a new record low on foreign fund outflows from domestic equity and debt market. Global meltdown in risk assets seen with rising number of coronavirus cases is adding to anxiety," said V K Sharma, Head PCG and Capital Markets Strategy, HDFC Securities.

Sharma further said that foreign investors have pulled a combined USD 10 billion from Indian shares and debt so far this month, the biggest withdrawal since the US taper tantrum of 2013.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 19, 2020 05:50 pm

tags #Business #Rupee

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.