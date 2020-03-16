App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 16, 2020 06:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rupee plunges 50 paise to 74.25 against US dollar amid coronavirus uncertainty

The US Fed on Sunday made its second emergency rate cut in less than two weeks, slashing the benchmark borrowing rate to a range of 0-0.25 per cent, where it was during the 2008 global financial crisis.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image

The Indian rupee continued its downward spiral and plunged 50 paise to 74.25 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday as concern over the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic outweighed the US Fed's emergency interest rate cut and the RBI's liquidity enhancing measures. Forex traders said the fall in the domestic unit was in line with other Asian peers amid mounting fears of a coronavirus-led economic slowdown.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 74.10. During the day, it saw a high of 74.09 and a low of 74.35 against the American currency.

The domestic unit finally settled at 74.25 against the greenback, down 50 paise over its previous close.

The local unit had settled at 73.75 against the greenback on Friday.

"Indian rupee in line with other Asian peers as concern over the global economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic outweighed the Federal Reserve's emergency interest rate cut," said VK Sharma, Head PCG and Capital Markets Strategy, HDFC Securities.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank on Monday hinted at a rate cut at the next Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meet on April 3 and announced more liquidity enhancing measures.

The RBI announced another round of USD 2 billion dollar-rupee swap on March 23 and up to Rs 1 lakh crore of long-term repo operations as and when required.

First Published on Mar 16, 2020 06:10 pm

