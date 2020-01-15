Rupee pares losses; settles 5 paise higher at 70.82 against US dollar

The rupee pared its early losses to settle 5 paise higher at 70.82 against the US dollar on Wednesday, ahead of the signing of phase 1 trade agreement between the US and China. Forex traders said market participants traded cautiously ahead of the signing of the first phase of the much-anticipated US-China trade deal.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened on a weak note at 71.01 against the US dollar. The local unit, however, pared the early losses and after witnessing a high of 70.80. Finally, it closed at 70.82 against the US dollar, higher by 5 paise over its previous closing.

The rupee on Tuesday had closed at 70.87 against the US dollar.