App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 12, 2019 05:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rupee pares early gains to settle marginally up at 70.83 vs US dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee had opened higher at 70.67 against the US dollar and later touched a high of 70.56 largely on the back of losses in the US dollar following the Federal Reserve's decision to keep interest rates unchanged.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The rupee pared most of its early gains and settled marginally up at 70.83 against the US currency on Thursday amid uncertainty over the delay in the deadline for imposition of higher US tariffs on Chinese goods.

A spike in crude oil prices and fears of further rise in retail inflation also capped the rupee gains.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee had opened higher at 70.67 against the US dollar and later touched a high of 70.56 largely on the back of losses in the US dollar following the Federal Reserve's decision to keep interest rates unchanged.

Close

However, growing concerns over the nearing deadline of December 15 for setting in of higher US tariffs on Chinese goods eroded the rupee gains.

related news

The rupee finally settled for the day at 70.83, higher by just 2 paise against the American currency. The local unit had closed at 70.85 against the US dollar on Wednesday.

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 12, 2019 05:44 pm

tags #Business #Rupee

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.