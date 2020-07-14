App
Last Updated : Jul 14, 2020 10:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee opens weak at 75.34 per dollar

On July 13 rupee ended flat at 75.19 per dollar.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indian rupee slipped in the early trade on July 14. It opened 15 paise lower at 75.34 per dollar against previous close of 75.19, amid selling seen in the domestic equity market.

On July 13 rupee ended flat at 75.19 per dollar.

At 10:06 IST, the Sensex was down 283.89 points or 0.77% at 36409.80, and the Nifty was down 82.00 points or 0.76% at 10720.70.
The rupee ended almost flat after four days of depreciation. We feel it would remain in a range with 75.5 as a hurdle zone, said ICICIdirect.


The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 75.30 in the last session. The open interest declined 2.5% in the last session, it added.


Gold prices slipped below the key USD 1,800 level on Tuesday, as the US dollar strengthened, although worries over surging coronavirus cases globally and Sino-US tensions put a floor under bullion prices.

The dollar was hemmed into narrow ranges against most currencies on Tuesday as renewed concerns about diplomatic tension between the United States and China and rising coronavirus cases put a dent in risk appetite.

Oil prices fell around 2% in early trade on Tuesday on worries that new clampdowns on businesses to stem surging coronavirus cases in California and other U.S. states could threaten the nascent recovery in fuel demand.
First Published on Jul 14, 2020 10:00 am
