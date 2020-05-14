Rupee opens lower at 75.58 per dollar

Indian rupee opened lower at 75.58 per dollar on Thursday against previous close of 75.47.

On May 13, Indian rupee erased its early gains but ended marginally higher at 75.47 per dollar, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market post prime minister announced fiscal package.

The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 75.39 in the last session. The open interest fell almost 5.65% during the last session, said ICICIdirect.

As the government announced a Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus, the rupee is expected to see volatility in coming days. However, the USD-INR pair can witness support near 75 levels once this volatility cools off, it added.

At 10:13 IST, the Sensex was down 508.14 points or 1.59% at 31500.47, and the Nifty was down 141.55 points or 1.51% at 9242.

Oil prices crept up on Thursday, supported by a surprise decline of U.S. crude inventories, but gains were capped by worries that a potential second wave of the coronavirus pandemic might trigger fresh lockdowns and slam fuel demand once again.

"The surprise move of fiscal stimulus by the government had a positive impact on rupee. However, globally, risk sentiments are negative and we have no clarity over the government expenditure plan. Positive comments by FM Sitharaman may cheer rupee but it will be short-lived as the fragility over coronavirus still continues," said Rahul Gupta, Head of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

"The USD/INR spot has been respecting the strong support of 75.25, and bouncing from there. If 75.25 breaks we expect prices to fall towards 75 and then 74.85 zone. While, 75.75 will act as a strong resistance," he added.