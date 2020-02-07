App
Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 07, 2020 10:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee trades lower at 71.22 per dollar

On Thursday rupee closed higher by 6 paise at 71.19 against the US dollar after the RBI left the policy rates unchanged.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee erases some of morning losses but trading marginally lower at 71.22 per dollar, as profit booking witnessed in the domestic equity market.

It opened lower by 7 paise at 71.26 per dollar on Friday versus previous close 71.19.

On Thursday  rupee closed higher by 6 paise at 71.19 against the US dollar after the RBI left the policy rates unchanged but maintained its accommodative stance to boost growth.

The low crude oil prices, weakening of the US dollar and gains in domestic equity market also supported the domestic currency.

The dollar traded near a two-week high versus the yen on Friday on upbeat US economy indicators ahead of key jobs data, but the spread of a new coronavirus in China remains a risk to financial markets.

Oil prices rose on Friday after Russia said it backs a recommendation for the OPEC and its producer allies to deepen output cuts amid contracting demand for crude as China battles the coronavirus epidemic that has hit global markets.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 7, 2020 09:00 am

