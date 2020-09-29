Rupee opens flat at 73.77 per dollar

Indian rupee opened flat at 73.77 per dollar on Tuesday versus previous close of 73.78, amid volatile trade in the domestic equity market.

On September 28, the local currency ended lower by 17 paise at 73.78 per dollar against Friday's close of 73.61.

At 10:03 IST, the Sensex was up 53.29 points or 0.14% at 38034.92, and the Nifty was up 18.40 points or 0.16% at 11245.90.

Oil prices rose 1% on Monday as global equities rallied on hopes for another U.S. stimulus package, but rising virus cases fed concerns about fuel demand and kept oil futures from moving higher.

The dollar was steady against a basket of currencies on Tuesday as traders looked out to the first U.S. presidential debate and developments on the U.S. stimulus bill.

US Commodity Futures Trading Commission's broad measure of dollar positioning showed speculators' net short position rose to $33.989 billion last week, up from $31.524 billion the week before and near its highest in almost a decade, said ICICIdirect.

The dollar-rupee October contract on the NSE was at 73.88 in the last session. The open interest in the October series increased 38.46%, while it also increased 19.15% in the next series, it added.