Last Updated : Sep 07, 2020 10:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee opens flat at 73.16 per dollar

The dollar steadied in holiday-thinned trade on Monday after US jobs data showed job growth slowed further in August, while traders shifted their focus to the European Central Bank's meeting on Thursday.

Moneycontrol News

Indian rupee opened flat at 73.16 per dollar on Monday against Friday's close of 73.14, amid selling seen in the domestic equity market.

Indian rupee ended 33 paise higher at 73.14 per dollar, amid selling seen in the domestic equity market.

At 10:02 IST, the Sensex was down 119.89 points or 0.31% at 38237.29, and the Nifty was down 35.40 points or 0.31% at 11298.50.

Oil prices dropped more than $l a barrel on Monday, hitting their lowest since July, after Saudi Arabia made the deepest monthly price cuts for supply to Asia in five months as optimism about demand recovery cooled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

First Published on Sep 7, 2020 10:03 am
