Rupee opens flat against the dollar, inflation data awaited

The Indian rupee opened little changed against the US dollar on September 11 even as Asian peers gained. The home currency was trading 82.95 to a dollar, up 0.01 percent from its previous close of 82.94.

Analysts were waiting for key consumer price inflation data on September 12 amid rise in crude oil globally. According to a Bloomberg poll, India’s CPI will be at 7.1 percent in August against 7.44 percent in July.

"As we move beyond the impact of August and consider key factors such as India's robust economic growth, strong PMI numbers, increased foreign investment, and upcoming festive season there is a likelihood that the Indian rupee will gradually strengthen, potentially reaching levels between 82.50 and 82.20 against the US dollar,” Amit Pabari, an analysts at CR Forex, wrote in a note to investors.

On September 8, the rupee initially traded at around 83.15 but received a boost from a state-run bank's aggressive selling of dollars, possibly acting on behalf of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Analysts said the RBI had been actively intervening to support the rupee whenever it approaches the 82.80- 83.10 range, which may prevent the rupee from depreciating to those levels again.

Asian currencies were trading higher. The Japanese yen rose 0.92 percent, China Offshore 0.42 percent, Thai Baht 0.38 percent, Chinese renminbi 0.31 percent, Singaporean dollar 0.21 percent and Taiwanese dollar 0.08 percent. The Indonesian rupiah fell 0.21 percent.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 104.73, down 0.34 percent from its previous close of 105.09.

(with Bloomberg inputs)