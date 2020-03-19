App
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2020 09:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee opens at record low of 74.95 per dollar

"The larger trend continues to be weak for the domestic currency, given the economic blow from the coronavirus outbreak," says Sugandha Sachdeva VP-Metals, Energy & Currency Research, Religare Broking.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee opened at record low of 74.95 per dollar on Thursday, down 69 paise against previous close 74.26.

"The local unit has a crucial support around 74.50 levels and any break past that will further weaken the rupee. On the contrary, any recovery is likely to be short lived wherein rupee can test levels of around 73.80-73.50," said Sugandha Sachdeva VP-Metals, Energy & Currency Research, Religare Broking.

"The larger trend continues to be weak for the domestic currency, given the economic blow from the coronavirus outbreak," she added.

Also Read - RBI intervention curbs volatility in rupee, short-term base around 73.5-73.8/USD

"Rupee traded weak as Corona virus Covid-19 keeps playing the pain for global markets included Indian market showing no respite to any assets including risky & non risky now. Rupee depreciated beyond 74.35 now next point where it can take some halt is around 74.55. Given the current situation it can cross even below 74.55, unless some measures from RBI comes in," said Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst (Commodity & Currency) at LKP Securities.

First Published on Mar 19, 2020 09:00 am

tags #Rupee

