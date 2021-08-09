MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Rupee trades lower at 74.22 per dollar

USDINR to witness a range bound movement between 74.20 and 74.50 levels in coming sessions, said ICICI Direct.

Moneycontrol News
August 09, 2021 / 12:13 PM IST

Indian rupee is trading lower at 74.22 per dollar, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

It opened lower at 74.22 per dollar against Friday's close of 74.15.

The Sensex was up 162.73 points or 0.30% at 54440.45, and the Nifty was up 45.00 points or 0.28% at 16283.20.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

The dollar climbed against major peers on Monday, reaching a four-month high versus the euro, as traders positioned for an earlier tapering of Federal Reserve stimulus.

Close

Related stories

Oil prices dropped 2% on Monday, extending last week’s steep losses on the back of a rising US dollar and concerns that new pandemic curbs in Asia, especially China, may set back the global recovery in fuel demand.

Gold skidded as much as 4.4% to a more than four-month low on Monday as robust US jobs data stoked fears that the Federal Reserve would raises rates quicker than expected, increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing bullion.

By looking at USDINR options data, the USDINR has significant open interest at ATM strike of 74.25, suggesting a range bound movement of 74.20 and 74.50 levels in coming sessions, said ICICI Direct.

The dollar-rupee August contract on the NSE was at Rs 74.28 in the last session. The open interest fell almost 0.60% for the August series, it added.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Rupee
first published: Aug 9, 2021 10:00 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.