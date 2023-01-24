English
    Rupee may strengthen further in near term to around 81 against dollar: Experts

    Manish M. Suvarna
    January 24, 2023 / 05:21 PM IST

    The rupee is likely to strengthen further in the coming days on expectations of further inflows from bonds and an easing dollar index, forex experts said.

    “Heavy bond inflows and private bank flows with broader USD weakness did assist the rupee to strengthen. The rupee still has scope to further strengthen as more bond inflows are lined up,” said Kunal Sodhani, vice president at Shinhan Bank (Global Trading Center, FX and Rates Treasury).

    Heavy bond inflows refers to the expected foreign flows in sovereign green bonds. The auction for these bonds will take place on January 25. Private bank flows refers to the demand from importers and exporters.

    Further inflows from the corporates such as the Adani follow-on public offer on January 25 will strengthen the rupee too, said analysts.