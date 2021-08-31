MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
  • The Challengers
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live NowOption Omega 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Option Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Upstox
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Rupee inches 4 paise higher to 73.25 against US dollar in early trade

A strong rally in the domestic equity markets and a weak American currency in the overseas markets also supported the rupee sentiment.

PTI
August 31, 2021 / 04:36 PM IST

The Indian rupee appreciated 4 paise to 73.25 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday, tracking a positive trend in domestic equities.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 73.26 against the dollar, then inched higher to 73.25, up 4 paise over its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee had settled at 73.29 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was down 0.12 per cent at 92.54.

A strong rally in the domestic equity markets and a weak American currency in the overseas markets also supported the rupee sentiment.

Close

Related stories

According to Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors, the rupee which has appreciated nearly 100 paise since Friday, has been gaining on bountiful corporate inflows.

"RBI has been present intermittently and equity inflows have also been aiding the rupee after FED rhetoric on Friday," he added.

The US Fed chief Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole Symposium was 'dovish' and expressed hope that the Fed will keep supporting the market with low interest rates, traders said.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.48 per cent to USD 73.06 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, BSE Sensex was trading 87.09 points or 0.15 per cent higher at 56,976.85, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 21.55 points or 0.13 per cent to 16,952.60.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Monday as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,202.81 crore, as per exchange data.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Rupee
first published: Aug 31, 2021 04:36 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.