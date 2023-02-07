English
    Rupee gains 6 paise to end at 82.70 against US dollar

    Muted domestic equities, unabated foreign capital outflows and rising crude prices restricted the rupee's rise, forex dealers said.

    PTI
    February 07, 2023 / 04:18 PM IST
    At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened strong at 82.68 and touched an intra-day high of 82.62 and a low of 82.80 against the greenback.

    The rupee appreciated 6 paise to close at 82.70 against the US dollar on Tuesday, as a weak American currency against major rivals overseas boosted investor sentiments.

    However, muted domestic equities, unabated foreign capital outflows and rising crude prices restricted the rupee's rise, forex dealers said.

    It finally settled at 82.70, up 6 paise over its previous close of 82.76.