you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2020 05:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rupee gains 20 paise to settle at 71.65 against US dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 71.76 to the US dollar. During the day, the local unit saw a high of 71.59 and a low of 71.79.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

The Indian rupee settled for the day higher by 20 paise at 71.65 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday in line with other Asian currencies, helped by lower crude oil prices.

The domestic unit finally settled at 71.65, up 20 paise from its previous close.

The domestic unit finally settled at 71.65, up 20 paise from its previous close.

Close

The rupee had settled at 71.85 against the US dollar on Tuesday.

"The rupee opened on a flat note and witnessed volatility after the RBI, yesterday, announced two long-term repo operations (LTROs) for three-year tenors worth Rs 25,000 crore each to be conducted on March 2 and March 9," said Gaurang Somaiyaa, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Also, forex traders said, easing crude oil prices supported the local unit.

The global crude benchmark Brent futures fell 1.40 per cent to trade at USD 54.18 per barrel.

"Indian rupee, in line with other Asian currencies, gained amid lower dollar index and crude oil prices," said V K Sharma, Head PCG and Capital Markets Strategy, HDFC Securities.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 26, 2020 05:55 pm

tags #Business #Rupee

