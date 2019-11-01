App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2019 07:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rupee firms up 11 paise against dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened weak at 70.96 and touched a low of 70.98 in early trade.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The rupee appreciated by 11 paise to close at 70.81 against the US dollar on Friday due to fag-end selling of the greenback by banks and importers amid persistent foreign fund inflows. Strengthening crude oil prices, however, capped the gains for the domestic unit, forex dealers said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened weak at 70.96 and touched a low of 70.98 in early trade.

However, late selling of dollars by banks helped the rupee recoup its losses. It finally finished at 70.81 against the US currency, showing a rise of 11 paise over its previous close.

Close

On weekly basis, the rupee fell 9 paise against the greenback.

related news

Continuing their buying spree, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) pumped in a net Rs 533.37 crore into equities on Friday, provisional exchange data showed.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.11 per cent to 97.24.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.54 per cent higher at USD 59.94 per barrel.

The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.43 per cent in morning trade.

Meanwhile, domestic equity markets notched up gains for the sixth straight session on Friday. The BSE Sensex settled 35.98 points, or 0.09 per cent, higher at 40,165.03. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 13.15 points, or 0.11 per cent, to close at 11,890.60.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 1, 2019 07:05 pm

tags #Business #Rupee

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.