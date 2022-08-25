English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Webinar alert | Opening Bell Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal at just 499 INR for PRO !
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Rupee falls 7 paise to close at 79.93 against US dollar

    After settling at 79.93, the rupee fell 7 paise from its previous closing of 79.86 against the dollar.

    PTI
    August 25, 2022 / 04:40 PM IST

    The rupee declined by 7 paise to close at 79.93 (provisional) after moving in a narrow range against the US dollar on Thursday. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the domestic currency opened at 79.80 per dollar. It hovered in a range of 79.80 to 79.93 during the session.

    The domestic unit finally settled at 79.93, down 7 paise over its previous close of 79.86. "The Indian rupee stayed in a narrow range and underperformed among Asian currencies. China's stimulus to boost the economy supported regional peers while the local unit remained under pressure following high crude oil prices and risk-off moods at the domestic bourses," said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

    Parmar further said that Spot USD/INR, in the near term, is expected to trade in the range of 79.60 to 80.10 ahead of monthly rebalancing tomorrow. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was down 0.50 per cent at 108.13.

    Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.39 per cent to USD 101.61 per barrel. Forex traders said market participants remained cautious ahead of the speech by the Federal Reserve chairman at the Jackson Hole symposium.

    On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 310.71 points or 0.53 per cent lower at 58,774.72, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 82.50 points or 0.47 per cent to 17,522.45. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital markets, as they purchased shares worth Rs 23.19 crore on Wednesday, according to provisional data.

    Close

    Related stories

     
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Economy #India #rupee closing #Rupee to dollar rate
    first published: Aug 25, 2022 04:40 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.