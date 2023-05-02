 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rupee falls 6 paise to 81.88 against US dollar

PTI
May 02, 2023 / 04:20 PM IST

At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit opened on a positive note at 81.75 but pared early gains to settle 6 paise lower at 81.88 against the US dollar despite a firm trend in domestic equities.

The rupee consolidated in a narrow range and settled 6 paise lower at 81.88 (provisional) against the American currency on Tuesday as investors preferred to stay on the sidelines ahead of the US Fed meeting outcome.

During the day, the rupee touched a high of 81.72 and a low of 81.95 against the American currency.

On Friday, the rupee closed at 81.82 against the US currency.