Rupee falls 24 paise to close at 82.44 against US dollar

Mar 24, 2023 / 04:19 PM IST

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened lower by 12 paise at 82.32 as the US dollar rebounded against global currencies.

The rupee depreciated by 24 paise to close at 82.44 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday weighed down by the strength of the American currency and massive selling in the domestic equity market.

During intra-day trade, the rupee touched a high of 82.20 and a low of 82.49 against the greenback.

The domestic unit finally settled at 82.44 (provisional) against the American currency, 24 paise lower against its previous close.