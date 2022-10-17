English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Rupee falls 11 paise to close at 82.30 against US dollar

    However, a rally in the domestic equities and a weak greenback overseas restricted the rupee’s fall, traders said.

    PTI
    October 17, 2022 / 04:13 PM IST
    Representative image.

    Representative image.


    The rupee depreciated by 11 paise to close at 82.30 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday as risk-off sentiment among investors and sustained foreign capital outflows weighed on the local unit.


    However, a rally in the domestic equities and a weak greenback overseas restricted the rupee’s fall, traders said.


    At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened lower at 82.33 and later fell to a low of 82.42. The unit finally settled at 82.30 against the American currency, registering a decline of 11 paise over its previous close.


    In the previous session on Friday, the local currency had settled at 82.19 against the US dollar. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.47 per cent to 112.78. Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.28 per cent to USD 91.89 per barrel.


    On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex surged 491.01 points or 0.85 per cent to end at 58,410.98, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 126.10 points or 0.73 per cent to 17,311.80.

    Close

    Related stories


    Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,011.23 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

    FIIs have pulled out nearly Rs 7,500 crore from the Indian equity markets in the first two weeks of October on concerns of monetary policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve and other central banks globally, which could hamper global economic growth.

    PTI
    Tags: #dollar #Rupee
    first published: Oct 17, 2022 04:13 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.