Rupee ends nearly flat at 71.28 against US dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened on a positive note at 71.23. During the day, it saw a high of 71.19 and a low of 71.33.
The Indian rupee on Tuesday settled almost flat at 71.28 (provisional) against the US dollar ahead of release of the key domestic macro-economic data. Forex traders said the rupee continued to consolidate in a narrow range ahead of inflation and industrial production number that will be released on Wednesday.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened on a positive note at 71.23. During the day, it saw a high of 71.19 and a low of 71.33.
The Indian currency finally settled at 71.28, higher by 2 paise against its previous close.
The domestic unit had settled at 71.30 against the American currency on Monday.
- Click here for Delhi Election Result 2020 Live Updates, News, Views and Analysis
- Click here for full coverage on Delhi Assembly Elections 2020