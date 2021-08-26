Rupee ends marginally up at 74.22 against US dollar

The Indian rupee eked out a marginal 2 paise gain to close at 74.22 against the US dollar on Thursday as participants looked for fresh triggers.

Moreover, a strong dollar in the overseas markets and rising crude prices weighed on the investor sentiment, forex traders said.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 74.22 against the greenback and moved in a range of 74.11 to 74.27 in the day trade. It finally ended at 74.22 against the American currency, registering a rise of 2 paise over its previous close.

The rupee ended flat against the dollar, tracking mixed regional cues ahead of the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole symposium that begins Thursday, according to Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.

The dollar index was flat this Thursday and traders will look at today jobless claims and GDP data for further cues, he added.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 4.89 points or 0.01 per cent higher at 55,949.10, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 2.25 points or 0.01 per cent to 16,636.90.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.05 per cent to 92.87.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.60 per cent to USD 71.82 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,071.83 crore, as per exchange data.