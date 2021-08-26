MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • New Horaizon
  • The Future Techshot
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Challengers
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live NowOption Omega 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Option Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Upstox
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Rupee ends marginally up at 74.22 against US dollar

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.05 per cent to 92.87.

PTI
August 26, 2021 / 06:49 PM IST

The Indian rupee eked out a marginal 2 paise gain to close at 74.22 against the US dollar on Thursday as participants looked for fresh triggers.

Moreover, a strong dollar in the overseas markets and rising crude prices weighed on the investor sentiment, forex traders said.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 74.22 against the greenback and moved in a range of 74.11 to 74.27 in the day trade. It finally ended at 74.22 against the American currency, registering a rise of 2 paise over its previous close.

The rupee ended flat against the dollar, tracking mixed regional cues ahead of the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole symposium that begins Thursday, according to Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.

The dollar index was flat this Thursday and traders will look at today jobless claims and GDP data for further cues, he added.

Close

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 4.89 points or 0.01 per cent higher at 55,949.10, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 2.25 points or 0.01 per cent to 16,636.90.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.05 per cent to 92.87.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.60 per cent to USD 71.82 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,071.83 crore, as per exchange data.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Rupee
first published: Aug 26, 2021 06:49 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.