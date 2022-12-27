 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Rupee drops back to 82.85 per USD as importers seek dollars

Reuters
Dec 27, 2022 / 04:10 PM IST

The currency had notched its best trading day in about two weeks on Monday when the domestic cash dollar market was shut.

The Indian rupee declined on Tuesday, surrendering the strong gains of the previous session, as importers bought dollars and traders ignored the largely positive sentiment in the broader markets.

The rupee fell to 82.8475 per U.S. dollar, compared to its previous close of 82.65.

The currency had notched its best trading day in about two weeks on Monday when the domestic cash dollar market was shut.

On its resumption on Tuesday, importers, including oil marketing companies, bought dollars, which weakened the currency, a dealer at a bank said.

However, traders have cited the 82.85-82.90 range as a strong support zone for the currency.

Stronger oil prices also played a part in the rupee's weakness, said Sudarshan Bhattacharjee, principal economist at fixed income-focussed fintech Yubi.