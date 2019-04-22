App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2019 06:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rupee drops 32 paise to close at 2-wk low against dollar

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex), the rupee opened sharply lower at 69.78 and touched a low of 69.88 against the dollar in early trade. But it pared early losses later and rose to an intra-day high of 69.50.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The rupee on April 22 plunged by 32 paise to close at a two-week low of 69.67 against the US dollar following a spike in crude oil prices on reports that the US will end waivers on Iranian oil imports. A fall in domestic equity markets also weighed on the rupee.

A weak US dollar against major global currencies capped losses of the domestic currency.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex), the rupee opened sharply lower at 69.78 and touched a low of 69.88 against the dollar in early trade. But it pared early losses later and rose to an intra-day high of 69.50.

The domestic currency, however, failed to sustain gains and finally settled at 69.67 per dollar, down 32 paise or 0.46 per cent over its previous closing. The rupee had previously closed at this level on April 8.

related news

"The rupee has been under pressure today due to a sharp rise in crude oil prices in the international market. Profit booking in the domestic equity ... has also pressurized the rupee," said Rushabh Maru, Research Analyst - Currency and Commodity, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.

The domestic unit drops to a month low due to a sharp increase in crude oil prices threatens to fuel inflation and boost the nation's import bill. It touched 69.88, the lowest level since March 11, 2019, V K Sharma, Head PCG & Capital Markets Strategy, HDFC Securities, said.

Reacting to reports on Iran sanctions, global benchmark Brent crude climbed to a multi-month high of $73.81 per barrel, a 2.56 per cent rise.

"Oil extended gains today after the longest weekly winning streak in almost four years, as the US government was said to announce that it won't renew waivers, allowing buyers to import Iranian crude. India is one of the countries that enjoy waivers. Brent crude oil prices rose as much as 3.30 per cent to $74.31 in earlier today morning...," he added.

The rupee Thursday had gained 25 paise to 69.35 against the US dollar after three sessions of losses.

The currency market was closed on Friday on account of 'Good Friday'.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell marginally by 0.06 per cent to 97.32.

Meanwhile, BSE Sensex settled 495.10 points, or 1.26 per cent, lower at 38,645.18; while the broader NSE Nifty tumbled 158.35 points, or 1.35 per cent, to close at 11,594.45.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs), however, remained net buyers in the capital markets, putting in Rs 73.08 crore on Monday, provisional exchange data showed.

"FIIs in the last week continued pumping money into Indian equities, with foreign flows into India-focused ETFs maintaining the momentum. The Indian debt market though, saw net FII outflows," Rajesh Cheruvu, the Chief Investment Officer of WGC Wealth commented.

Financial Benchmark India Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 69.7423 and for rupee/euro at 78.4076. The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 90.6362 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen at 62.32.
First Published on Apr 22, 2019 06:22 pm

tags #Business #Market news #Rupee

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, RR vs DC at Jaipur: RR lose Sanju Samson early

Exclusive: Salman Khan had 'mood swings' during the shooting of Bharat ...

Shah Rukh Khan roasts critics who rate films by stars: It's a film, no ...

Did you know? Ranveer Singh replaced Randeep Hooda as the lead in '83

Alia Bhatt on Kalank's dim performance: Film should not do well if the ...

Akshay Kumar WILL NOT be contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections

IPL 2019: Netizens want MS Dhoni to be the PM post his match with RCB

Bharat trailer review: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer has humour ...

Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey’s kissing scene goes v ...

Sunny Leone Opens Up About Her Former Profession and Trolls on Arbaaz ...

Game of Thrones New Episode Gives Warm Feelings, Salman Khan Impresses ...

IPL 2019 | SRH Wary of Dhoni Threat in Clash Against CSK

Trump Decides Not to Grant Waiver to India, 7 Others Importing Iranian ...

News18 Wrap: 7 Indians Among 290 Killed in Sri Lanka Blasts, Rahul Gan ...

Snubbed by Congress-BJP, Madhya Pradesh Tribal Outfit Announces Candid ...

Sonakshi Sinha on Kalank's Failure: It is Bad Luck that Film Did Not W ...

Burhan Wani & Burnt Houses: Why Voters Only Want to See Mehbooba in An ...

Sri Lanka Attacks a Retribution For New Zealand Mosque Shooting, Says ...

Sri Lanka blasts: Police arrest 13 people of same radical group

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: What the grand disunity of parties reveals a ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP and Congress in slugfest to woo trader v ...

US to announce end to sanctions waivers for Iran oil imports

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 review: One last hurrah… well don ...

Closing Bell: Sensex cracks 495 points, Nifty below 11,600 on rising c ...

KPIT lists at Rs 99 per share on NSE, says expects 20% revenue growth ...

Neogen Chemicals IPO opens Wednesday, should you invest?

How lenders check creditworthiness before approving personal loans

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 review: With death at their doorste ...

Sri Lanka names local Islamist group National Thowheed Jama’ath behi ...

Muslim voters in Amethi's Jais rue lack of development, but baulk at i ...

Demand for new caste-, faith- or ethnicity-based regiments for Indian ...

Downfall of Jet Airways: Govt can mount Satyam-type rescue on cash-str ...

Asian Athletics Championships: Avinash Sable shows maturity despite tr ...

#Identitty: In Indu Harikumar’s illustrations, women own their sexua ...

Neeli Raag: Swati Dandekar chronicles India's 4,500-year-old tradition ...

Realme 3 Pro Review: Great display, good camera but Redmi Note 7 Pro i ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.