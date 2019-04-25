App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 25, 2019 06:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rupee dives to 6-week low as crude spikes above $75/barrel; losses 39p vs dollar

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened sharply lower at 70.06 and fell further to the day's low of 70.27 as crude oil prices breached the $75 per barrel mark for the first time this year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The rupee on April 25 slumped 39 paise to close at more than six-week low of 70.25 against the US dollar due to rising crude oil prices and a late sell-off in domestic equity markets. Besides, a strengthening dollar against some major currencies overseas also weighed on the home unit, forex dealers said.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened sharply lower at 70.06 and fell further to the day's low of 70.27 as crude oil prices breached the $75 per barrel mark for the first time this year.

The domestic currency finally settled down by 39 paise or 0.56 per cent at 70.25 per dollar, the lowest closing level since March 6. The rupee Wednesday had declined 24 paise to close at 69.86.

Global benchmark Brent breached the USD 75 per barrel level for the first time in 2019 following stricter US sanctions on Iran oil.

related news

Saudi Arabia's comments that it sees no immediate need for intervention in the oil market also fuelled the rally even as the US data showed larger-than-expected increase in oil stockpiles.

"Rising crude and Dollar Index weighed on the rupee. Besides stronger crude oil prices, weakness in Asian currencies weighed on rupee," V K Sharma, Head PCG & Capital Markets Strategy, HDFC Securities, said.

A 10 per cent spike in crude prices can result in a 0.40 per cent widening of the CAD, which could result into a 3-4 per cent depreciation in the rupee and also push up inflation by 0.24 per cent, Sharma pointed out.

The BSE Sensex closed at 38,730.86, down by 323.82 points, or 0.83 per cent and the NSE Nifty dropped 84.35 points to settle at 11,641.80.

The Dollar Index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was up by 0.08 per cent to 98.25.

Financial Benchmark India Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 69.9418 and for rupee/euro at 78.0527. The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 90.2590 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen at 62.49.
First Published on Apr 25, 2019 06:26 pm

tags #Business #Market news #Rupee

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Exclusive: Salman Khan files a complaint against a journalist citing a ...

Madhuri Dixit turns host for Aamir Khan's TV show Toofan Aalaya

Caught! Siddhant Chaturvedi aka MC Sher openly flirts with Bhumi Pedne ...

Mahesh Bhatt dances hilariously with a stranger in Pooja Bhatt's video

Bharat Slow Motion Song Review: Salman Khan and Disha Patani go all fi ...

Avengers Endgame: Here’s what we expect from Marvel’s biggest film

Here's how Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan fell in love, details insi ...

National Awards deferred, industry stalwarts like Sudhir Mishra speak ...

Ranveer Singh teaches Khali bali step to Shikhar Dhawan and the result ...

RPF Constable Ancillary Result 2019: Merit List Out; Check at cpanc.rp ...

Beat Summer Heat With Latest Blunt Haircuts

ICC World Cup 2019 | Full Squad Lists For All Teams

Former Army Chief Dalbir Suhag Appointed Indian Envoy to Seychelles

BJP Fulfilling Pakistan's Agenda of Dividing India: Arvind Kejriwal

East Bengal Exploring Tie-Up Possibilities with FC Barcelona

Tokyo Displays 'Original' Banksy Artwork in a Bid to Lure the Elusive ...

Bohemian Rhapsody Actor Rami Malek Set to Join Daniel Craig's Bond 25

CBI Calls TDP Leader & Naidu Aide YS Chowdary for Questioning in Bank ...

Pragya Thakur vs the ghost of Hemant Karkare

In Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha seat, a battle royale between two Olympians

Grounding of Kingfisher, Jet Airways should serve as a warning to Indi ...

Varanasi Lok Sabha seat: No Modi versus Priyanka contest on cards; Con ...

India's data should be "stringently domiciled", says Paytm founder Vij ...

Closing Bell: Nifty settles April F&O expiry below 11,650, Sensex slip ...

Brent oil price hits $75 for first time in 2019 amid tighter Iran sanc ...

Here's why fund manager Pankaj Tibrewal of Kotak Mahindra AMC is posit ...

Higher oil prices, strong dollar significant headwinds for India, says ...

Sri Lanka blasts: Island nation's Parliament meets over new Emergency ...

Narendra Modi's interview to Akshay Kumar is as much smart strategy as ...

As farm distress intensifies, rural poor who migrate to survive at ris ...

Avengers: Endgame — Thanos is not a run-of-the-mill villain​; he i ...

Jet Airways debacle: Satyam-style model worked with Tech Mahindra but ...

Premier League: Manchester City's win over United a logical consequenc ...

The Kolis, one of the oldest fishing communities of Mumbai, face an un ...

Romi Konkani: The story of a Goan script, born out of Portuguese influ ...

Oppo F11 Pro Marvel’s Avengers Limited Edition India launch on 26 Ap ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.