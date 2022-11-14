 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rupee declines by 50 paise to 81.28 on dollar demand, Fed rate hike concerns

Nov 14, 2022 / 09:16 PM IST

A muted trend in domestic equities and rising crude oil prices also weighed on investor sentiment, forex traders said.

The rupee depreciated by 50 paise to close at 81.28 against the US currency on Monday due to strong dollar demand from corporates and oil companies and a firm dollar in the overseas markets.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened on a strong note at 80.53, but pared gains and finally settled at 81.28 against the American currency, registering a fall of 50 paise over its last close.

On Friday, the rupee appreciated by 62 paise to close at 80.78 against the dollar.

"Indian Rupee depreciated on recovery in US Dollar and weak domestic markets. However, the rupee opened higher on upbeat macroeconomic data," said Anuj Choudhary - Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

India's industrial production expanded by 3.1 per cent in September, boosted by manufacturing, mining and power sectors, according to official data released on Friday.