Rupee declines 36 paise to end at 82.87 against US dollar

PTI
Dec 13, 2022 / 04:12 PM IST

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.15 per cent to 104.98.

The rupee declined by 36 paise to close at 82.87 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, weighed down by persistent foreign capital outflows from the capital markets.

Risk aversion sentiment among investors ahead of the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision also impacted trading, forex dealers said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened lower at 82.63 against the greenback and witnessed a high of 82.60 and a low of 82.87.

It finally settled at 82.87, down 36 paise over its previous close of 82.51.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, climbed 1.73 per cent to USD 79.32 per barrel.