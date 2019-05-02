App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 02, 2019 08:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rupee darts up 19 paise to 69.37 vs USD on easing crude prices

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the domestic unit opened at 69.60 per dollar and advanced to a high of 69.62 during the day.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The rupee appreciated by 19 paise to 69.37 against the US dollar Thursday, registering its third consecutive session of gain amid easing crude oil prices and weakening of the greenback against other major currencies overseas.

Forex dealers said selling of the American currency by exporters and sustained foreign fund inflows also propped up the rupee.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the domestic unit opened at 69.60 per dollar and advanced to a high of 69.62 during the day.

It finally settled at 69.37, registering a rise of 19 paise over its previous close.

related news

The rupee had settled at 69.56 against the US dollar Tuesday. Currency market was shut on Wednesday on account of Maharashtra Day.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.93 per cent to USD 71.51 per barrel. Crude prices have recovered significantly from their six-month high of USD 75.60 per barrel.

"Oil prices fell today, pulled down by record US crude production that led to a surge in inventories. Brent is set for a weekly loss, which would break its longest string of weekly gains for a year," said V K Sharma, Head PCG and Capital Markets Strategy, HDFC Securities.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.05 per cent to 97.63.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital markets, putting in Rs 114 crore Tuesday, according to provisional exchange data.

Meanwhile, the US Federal Reserve held key interest rates steady amid lack of inflationary pressures.

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended on a negative note after a volatile session Thursday as weakness in banking, IT and auto stocks weighed on investor sentiment amid mixed global cues.

The BSE Sensex settled 50.12 points, or 0.13 per cent, lower at 38,981.43. In similar movement, the broader NSE Nifty slipped 23.40 points, or 0.20 per cent, to close at 11,724.75.

The Financial Benchmark India Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 69.5419 and for rupee/euro at 77.8841. The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 90.7870 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen at 62.34.
First Published on May 2, 2019 08:28 pm

tags #Business #Market news #Rupee

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, MI vs SRH Match in Mumbai: Rohit Sharma, Quinton ...

Tara Sutaria takes a U-turn, Kangana Ranaut is no more her role model!

Exclusive: Will Nawazuddin Siddiqui play Asaram Bapu in the controvers ...

Curvalicious Kareena Kapoor Khan burns the internet with her oomph, wi ...

Shraddha Kapoor nails a perfect handstand despite Varun Dhawan’s att ...

Shershaah: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to team up for the Vikra ...

India's Most Wanted trailer review: Arjun Kapoor's Prabhat is intense ...

Exclusive: Rishi Kapoor opens up about his battle with Cancer

CBSE Class 12 results: Smriti Irani is a gloating mom as her son score ...

E-Buzz: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Gets Booked

Bangladesh Orders Mass Evacuation in 19 Coastal Districts as Cyclone F ...

KCR Govt Asks TSTS to Engage Second Agency to Re-evaluate Inter Result ...

Election Epicentre Delhi

'Chaiwala Has Gone Back on His Promises': Akhilesh Yadav Hits Out At P ...

Avengers Endgame Continues Breaking Records, Captain Vikram Batra Biop ...

'I Was in The Army, I Know The Truth' : Rajyavardhan Rathore on Cong's ...

WATCH | Need to Better Performances Before Thinking of Results: Hesson

EC Gives Clean Chit to Rahul Gandhi on 'Amit Shah Murder Accused' Rema ...

Masood Azhar's designation as global terrorist a win for India, but wi ...

India's April jobless rate rises to 7.6 percent: CMIE

103 trains cancelled, 4 diverted due to cyclone Fani

A ‘negative list’ for a positive change: How to rev up India’s F ...

The next government's biggest challenge: Making people employable

Closing Bell: Sensex ends marginally lower, Nifty holds 11,700; IT, FM ...

Sensex to hit 42,000 by end of 2019, says BNP Paribas

India remains our top market in Asia ex-Japan, says Daiwa Capital's Pa ...

Gold to retain glitter; demand to go up in H2, says World Gold Council ...

Avengers: Endgame — Has Marvel's Infinity Saga finale given its six ...

Independent candidates from Varanasi accuse EC of bias towards Narendr ...

Masood Azhar now a marked man: Pakistan must realise its all-weather f ...

Venezuela protests: 27-year-old woman dies in rioting; 24 injured in M ...

Jet Airways pilots ask PM to probe Etihad's role in airline's debacle: ...

Champions League: Lionel Messi elevates Barcelona with typical masterc ...

Jal Sahelis: How women across Bundelkhand are reviving water harvestin ...

The Queer Take: Embracing the hidden parts of your life by casting asi ...

Pixel 3a and 3a XL launch: All you need to know about the 'budget Pixe ...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.