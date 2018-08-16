App
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2018 10:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee crash may hold down plans of 4G extension by telecom companies

As the diminishing rupee may inflate the annual network gear import bill, the Indian telecoms may hold their 4G extension plans

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
With the rupee hitting an all-time low of Rs 70.09 against the dollar, telecom companies could put a hold on 4G expansions in the near future. The annual network gear import bill can inflate as a result of the drop in the value of the rupee. This could lead to stress on increased foreign debt if the Indian currency does not rise.

According to an Economic Times report, at least 80 percent of the network gear that is used by phone companies is imported from foreign vendors-Ericsson, Nokia, Huawei, Samsung, and ZTE. Telecom expert and Director of Research at CRISIL Hetal Gandhi told the paper that, equipment worth about Rs 140 crore was imported in FY18 and if the same amount of material is required this fiscal, it could cost an additional Rs 1,400 crore.

According to analysts, almost 30 percent of the telecom sector’s debt is dominated by the dollar, and if the rupee continues to crash, it will increase foreign debt servicing costs of telcos.

Executive VP of markets and corporate affairs at IIFL (a financial services company), Sanjiv Bhasin expressed concern that if the rupee continues to decline, Bharti Airtel could face problems in the September quarter.

An spokesman of the company said, "Airtel also follows a prudent hedging policy where a certain minimum portion of any forex risk, including foreign currency loans, is hedged at all points of time.”
First Published on Aug 16, 2018 10:55 pm

