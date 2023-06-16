Rupee closes near six week high against US dollar

Rupee

Indian rupee strengthened past 82 mark to close at a six-week high against US dollar amid continued buying from foreign investors in the local equity markets.

The domestic currency closed at 81.94 a dollar, up 0.30 percent from its previous close of 82.18. It had opened at 81.97 a dollar.

According to analysts, the rupee gained on the possibility of FTSE inflows. The FTSE index as well as the Sensex will see rebalancing taking place on June 16, which will result in some inflows during the session, analysts added.

India is likely to receive net inflows of nearly $250 million to $270 million courtesy of the FTSE rebalancing, analysts said. Since March 28, foreign investors have bought nearly $8 billion in local equities.

The report of Indian officials meeting with Moody's for a rating upgrade also boosted sentiments among traders. The Finance Ministry officials, led by chief economic adviser V Anantha Nageswaran, met with credit rating agency Moody's Investors Service on June 16, pushing for a sovereign rating upgrade. Moody's rates India at the lowest investment grade of "Baa3" with a "stable" outlook.

"Overall, the Rupee is likely to trade in the consolidated range of 81.80-82.70 as negative factors would outweigh the positive factors. Ongoing Rupee gains would be short-lived, and it could move back to 82.50 levels as lower premiums would push the importers to hedge their risk for the near term. Exporters should participate in any pullback in the pair", said CR Forex note.

Asian currencies were trading higher. South Korean won gained 0.61 percent, Malaysian ringgit gained 0.25 percent, Philippines peso rose 0.16 percent, China renminbi 0.15 percent, Taiwan dollar rose 0.11 percent, Indonesian rupiah 0.1 percent. Among the losers, Japanese yen was down 0.5 percent while Thai Baht fell 0.25 percent.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 102.225, up 0.11 percent from its previous close of 102.115.