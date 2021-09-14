MARKET NEWS

Rupee closes flat at 73.68 against US dollar

PTI
September 14, 2021 / 04:33 PM IST

The rupee settled flat at 73.68(provisional) against the US currency on Tuesday in tandem with the muted trend in domestic equities.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 73.62 and witnessed a low of 73.70 and an intra-day high of 73.57 in the day trade.

The domestic unit finally settled at 73.68 against the greenback, unchanged from its previous close.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.07 per cent down at 92.61.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.67 per cent to USD 74 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 69.33 points or 0.12 per cent higher at 58,247.09, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 24.70 points or 0.14 per cent to 17,380.00.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Monday as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,419.31 crore, as per exchange data.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Rupee
first published: Sep 14, 2021 04:33 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.